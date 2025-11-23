TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of ON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $36,862,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ONON stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Citigroup cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Stories

