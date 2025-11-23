Private Management Group Inc. Invests $648,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $179.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

