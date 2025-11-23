Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,350 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $109,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,057,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,892,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,328,000 after buying an additional 144,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $219.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average is $233.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

