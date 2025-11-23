Rhumbline Advisers Has $148.96 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $148,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $337.05 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

