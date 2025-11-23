Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 198,131 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.37% of Roblox worth $251,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 275,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,783,939.52. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $677,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,127,879.58. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 297,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,932,463 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

