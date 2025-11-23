20,041 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Cencora Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $365.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $369.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.70 and its 200-day moving average is $304.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

