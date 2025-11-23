TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $74,499,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $399.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $355.91 and a one year high of $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.76 and its 200 day moving average is $435.20.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

