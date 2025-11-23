Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. CX Institutional grew its position in Silgan by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Silgan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $267,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,583.16. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,783.31. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.