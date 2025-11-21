Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.18 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $113.18 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 20,271,711,959 coins and its circulating supply is 19,590,535,810 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
