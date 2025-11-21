EthereumFair (ETF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 0% against the dollar. One EthereumFair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $963.43 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumFair Coin Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.00838969 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

