Contrasting Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) & GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lobo EV Technologies and GreenPower Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lobo EV Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Lobo EV Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenPower Motor has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and GreenPower Motor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lobo EV Technologies $21.15 million 0.21 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.19 -$18.66 million ($5.58) -0.22

Lobo EV Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor -105.06% -561.91% -47.41%

Summary

Lobo EV Technologies beats GreenPower Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers two-wheeled electric vehicles, such as e-bicycles and e-mopeds; three-wheeled electric vehicles comprising e-tricycles; and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles, including golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

