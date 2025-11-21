Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for $83,376.19 or 0.99972166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC was first traded on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 67,666 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 69,669.7348354. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 85,923.53746679 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $745,077,453.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

