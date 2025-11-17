Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Purchases $1,931,055.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,296.79. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $26.79. 195,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,929. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Progyny by 100.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Progyny by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

