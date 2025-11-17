Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Purchases $1,931,055.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,296.79. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Progyny Trading Up 9.1%
Shares of Progyny stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $26.79. 195,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,929. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nu Holdings Stock Presses Higher—Breakout on Deck?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.