Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Raised by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 110.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 316.0% during the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE CVX traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.75. 784,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,780,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $315.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

