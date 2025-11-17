Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.94.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.45. 290,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $290.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,195 shares of company stock worth $15,042,229. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,108,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 702.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

