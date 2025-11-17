Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 299 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $325.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $622.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

