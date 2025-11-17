XYO Trading Down 12.8% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. XYO has a market capitalization of $80.35 million and $14.63 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00594102 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,886,309.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

