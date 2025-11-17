Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $166.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00. Expeditors International of Washington traded as high as $142.42 and last traded at $142.1870, with a volume of 685449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.42.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,744,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,548,000 after buying an additional 576,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,337,000 after buying an additional 335,578 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

