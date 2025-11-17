WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $76.80 Thousand (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $76.80 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00100788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00008283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.93 or 0.40465145 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

