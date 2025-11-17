Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.50 and last traded at $101.0570, with a volume of 1668847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.70.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after buying an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after purchasing an additional 957,295 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $91,698,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 164.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 572,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

