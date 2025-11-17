TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TWFG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,298. The company has a quick ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. TWFG had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. TWFG has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TWFG by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of TWFG during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the second quarter worth $223,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

