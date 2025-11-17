Root Financial Partners LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

