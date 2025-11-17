Comparing Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Fluor shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Fluor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Fluor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Fluor 25.35% 9.27% 4.06%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluor $15.59 billion 0.44 $2.15 billion $19.66 2.15

This table compares Kaiser Group and Fluor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Volatility & Risk

Kaiser Group has a beta of -29.28, indicating that its share price is 3,028% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluor has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaiser Group and Fluor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fluor 0 6 4 0 2.40

Fluor has a consensus price target of $49.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Fluor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluor is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Summary

Fluor beats Kaiser Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources. It also provides consulting services, including feasibility studies, process assessments, and project finance structuring; and a range of services for small modular reactor technologies, conventional and advanced nuclear reactor technologies. This segment serves the production and fuels, chemicals, LNG, power markets, chemicals and petrochemical industries. The Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to the infrastructure, advanced technologies, life sciences, and mining and metals industries. This segment also provides staffing services to the company and third-party clients with technical, professional, and craft resources on a contract or permanent placement basis. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. It also delivers solutions for nuclear security and operation, nuclear waste management, and laboratory management; and operation and maintenance, logistics, EPC, and life support solutions for mission-critical facilities across U.S. military service organizations. This segment offers site management, environmental remediation, and decommissioning for nuclear remediation at governmental facilities, as well as services to commercial nuclear clients. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

