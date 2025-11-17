Stacks (STX) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

Stacks (STX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $366.43 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,811,527,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate STX through the process of mining. Stacks has a current supply of 1,811,492,388.15575. The last known price of Stacks is 0.35462317 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $19,877,764.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stacks.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

