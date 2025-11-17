SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $222.18 thousand worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @singularity_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

