ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) vs. Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Financial Survey

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 6.70% -5.74% 1.81% ProFrac -16.86% -32.01% -11.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion 3.67 $244.23 million $0.42 80.26 ProFrac $1.96 billion 0.35 -$215.10 million ($2.05) -1.87

This table compares Kinetik and ProFrac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProFrac has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinetik and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 5 7 0 2.58 ProFrac 5 2 0 0 1.29

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $49.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.43%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.24%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Kinetik.

Summary

Kinetik beats ProFrac on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.