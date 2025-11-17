Westpac Banking Corp Sells 560 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.95. 88,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

