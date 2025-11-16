Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $128.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $128,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,410,000 after buying an additional 606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.0%

SHW stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.11 and a 200-day moving average of $349.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

