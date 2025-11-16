Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $224.11 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $224,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 385,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $61,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

