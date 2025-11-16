Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.19% of Synopsys worth $148,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $389.83 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

