Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.8650, with a volume of 368713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $502,435,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,344,000 after buying an additional 5,866,945 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,147,000 after buying an additional 1,552,813 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,220,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

