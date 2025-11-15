SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 114665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.