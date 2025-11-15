Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Here’s What Happened

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 4,011,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,086% from the average daily volume of 338,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$482.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Gold
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.