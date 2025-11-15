Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.7250, with a volume of 157326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Institutional Trading of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

