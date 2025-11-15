Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by ($1.20), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Jaguar Animal Health had a negative return on equity of 660.18% and a negative net margin of 344.16%.

Jaguar Animal Health Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,054. Jaguar Animal Health has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Jaguar Animal Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

