Flagstar Bank, National Association’s (FLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Flagstar Bank National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Up 0.9%

FLG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 3,927,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,759. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bank, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.