Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Releases Earnings Results

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 1,002.87%.

NASDAQ:TGL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 4,271,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,346. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

TGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treasure Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Treasure Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

