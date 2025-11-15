Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.2350, with a volume of 178788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENI. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,254,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 1,445,409 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2,079.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

