Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $734,297.55 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin O sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $734,297.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,062,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,115,173.58. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE PCOR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

