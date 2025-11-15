ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) vs. Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Head to Head Analysis

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Universal Display shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and ABCO Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $639.98 million 8.68 $222.08 million $4.64 25.18 ABCO Energy $1.98 million N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Display and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 3 4 1 2.75 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Universal Display currently has a consensus target price of $181.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 36.95% 15.82% 13.99% ABCO Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Display beats ABCO Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered streetlights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as ENYC and changed its name to ABCO Energy, Inc. in October 2011. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

