eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) Posts Earnings Results

eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

eXoZymes Stock Down 7.0%

EXOZ stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 2,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXoZymes has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of eXoZymes in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

eXoZymes Company Profile

eXoZymes, Inc is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

