Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alset had a negative net margin of 77.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%.
Alset Trading Down 6.2%
Alset stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.42. 26,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,753. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alset to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alset in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alset currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alset
In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 500,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,322,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,632,151.01. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alset during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alset by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 596,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
About Alset
Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
