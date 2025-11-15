Head-To-Head Analysis: Aclarion (ACON) vs. Its Competitors

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aclarion to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,908.50% -67.53% -63.01% Aclarion Competitors -902.09% -91.82% -14.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aclarion Competitors 623 2487 5116 184 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aclarion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aclarion presently has a consensus price target of $11,758.50, suggesting a potential upside of 190,784.74%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $50,000.00 -$6.99 million 0.00 Aclarion Competitors $9.89 billion $239.88 million 11.99

Aclarion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. Aclarion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aclarion has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion’s rivals have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aclarion rivals beat Aclarion on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

