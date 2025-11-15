CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $24,629,062.50 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $24,629,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CoreWeave Price Performance
CRWV traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,312,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion and a PE ratio of -67.86.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of CoreWeave
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
