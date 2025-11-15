CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $24,629,062.50 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $24,629,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,312,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion and a PE ratio of -67.86.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

