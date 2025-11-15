WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc Acquires 14,200 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $97,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 251,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,656.80. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 13th, John Bolduc purchased 14,100 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,290.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 4.3%

WHF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 142,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.79. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 232.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHF shares. Zacks Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

