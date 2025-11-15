Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 38,794,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,067,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

