Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.02. 6,599,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

