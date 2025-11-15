Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nextpower’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nextpower from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nextpower from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Nextpower Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. Nextpower has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextpower will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the sale, the president owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,677,925. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,930. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,167,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,981 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,675,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,334,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nextpower by 11.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,919,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after buying an additional 289,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nextpower by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,656,000 after buying an additional 245,412 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

