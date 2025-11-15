Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citizens Jmp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SVRA. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $743.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.45. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 172.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 5,626,624 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 17,600,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,164 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Savara by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 11,462,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,922 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Savara by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 550,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

