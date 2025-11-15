Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Cantor Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cantor Equity Partners

In related news, major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 250,000 shares of Cantor Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,607,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,048,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,721.97. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $953,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.